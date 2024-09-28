East Leeds: 21 YEP archive photos take you back to Whinmoor and Swarcliffe in the 1990s

These wonderful photos chart a decade in thre life of two neighbouring Leeds communities.

These wonderful photos chart a decade in thre life of two neighbouring Leeds communities.

They turn the sporlight on Whinmoor and Swarliffe during the 1990s and bring into focus residents of the two areas at work, rest and play. Local landmarks, schools, sport, fundraising and news stories making the headlines during the decade are all featured.

1. Swarcliffe

November 1997 and members of Swarcliffe WMC's RL section were setting the right spirit ahead of the showdown between GB and Australia at Elland Road. Sharing the ball at the front are Katie Sizeland and RL section secretary, Bill Reynolds. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Whinmoor

A reception class at Whinmoor St Pauls Primary School. Pictured in May 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Whinmoor

This is Caroline Quansah weho was celebrating being crowned Women's World Karate Shotokan team champion. Pictured in December 1995. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Whinmoor

This is 15-year-old Dean Knowles who was making a splash at Roundhay Park's Waterloo Lake during round two of the British Jet Sports Championships in April 1996. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

5. Whinmoor

Whinmoor St Pauls RC Primary School Rachel Hall, left, and Hasmeet Matharu are pictured in June 1996 blowing up the last of 2,000 balloons for a balloon release. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

6. Whinmoor

Owners of Skelton Wood Post Office and General Store in September 1996. Pictured, from left, are Zahid Fazil, Zulfiqar Aslam, Abdul Aziz and Mumtaz Saddique. | YPN Photo: YPN

