There have been “slow” improvements at a young offender’s institute in Leeds after fears of a rise in “violence, disorder and self-harm”.

An independent review of progress was recently carried out at Wetherby Young Offender’s Institute, which is the largest in the country, after a previous inspection found a significant string of issues.

The previous inspection found a “decline in children’s safety outcomes” and “poor treatment of separated children”, as well as issues with the education programme.

On its most recent visit, HM Inspectorate of Prisons found that “there was still much work to do”; though it said that progress had been made.

The Ministry of Justice has said it was “pleased” with the report but recognised “more needs to be done”.

The young offender’s institute, which is situated on York Road, housed 149 children at the time of the inspection between October 22 and November 6. A new governor had been introduced since the last inspection who had “begun to improve the regime for the boys held”.

Following the last visit concerns had been raised about the “extreme rates of self-harm” among “vulnerable” girls in the institute. This had resulted in “very high levels of use of force and assaults on staff”.

No girls had been placed at the institute in the three months prior to the most recent visit, which the inspectorate said was “encouraging”.

The report, which was written by Charlie Taylor, said: “An independent review of the placement of girls had been announced by ministers during the week of our visit, which would help national leaders in developing a longer-term strategy for the very small number of girls in custody.”

The previous visit found that daily routines were “nowhere near the levels” of before the pandemic and that children spent “far too much time in their cells”.

This had changed upon the most recent visit though, with the report saying that there had been efforts to “significantly improve the impoverished regime”.

There was also “much-needed refurbishment” of cells ongoing and the strip searches, for which there had been concerns over the use of force, had been strengthened in terms of oversight.

The report added: “There was still much work to do, particularly for those children separated on normal residential units who often would not leave their cell for days. More needed to be done to deliver regular and meaningful interactions with children, and the delivery of education needed much more focus from leaders to ensure that it met children’s needs.

“Overall, while progress had been slow, the new governor and deputy had taken real action since arriving, and as a result, change was taking place at a much quicker pace. We were optimistic about their ability to drive further improvements at Wetherby.”

A Youth Custody Service spokesperson from the Ministry of Justice said: “We are pleased that the report recognises improvements at HMYOI Wetherby, but we know more needs to be done. That’s why, alongside a new curriculum, we’re looking at how else we can improve education at the site so all young people can reach their aspirations.

“We’ve also announced an independent review into the placement of girls in custody and will set out next steps in due course.”