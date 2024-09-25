Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A prisoner who told a court he was “remorseful” for biting an officer at a Leeds jail had carried out another brutal assault days before, pouring boiling water over an inmate and stabbing more than 30 times.

Romeo Barnett has now been given a new 11-year extended sentence for the “senseless” horror assault at HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire.

On March 26 of this year, Barnett admitted in court to attacking an officer at Wetherby Young Offender Institute, biting him. He was also carrying a makeshift knife and riot officers had to be called in to tackle him. He was given a 10-month sentence for that assault, running consecutively to his previous 44-month term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old’s barrister told Leeds Crown Court at the time: “He knows he should not have behaved in this manner. He has learned a lesson from this. He is remorseful and trying to better himself."

But it has since become apparent that five days before that appearance at Leeds Crown Court, he had committed the savage assault at HMP Five Wells.

Romeo Barnett (pictured) had expressed his apparent remorse for attacking staff at HMYOI Wetherby, days aft3er he stabbed an inmate 30 times. (pics by NP / National World) | NP / National World

He had thrown the boiling water over the inmate at around 5.50pm on March 21. When the scalded victim staggered from his cell, Barnett threw a chair at him, sparking a physical fight.

Barnett then stabbed him more than 30 times with a six-inch makeshift knife to the back of the head, face shoulders and arms, most of which were superficial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he also sustained a single serious stab wound to the left-hand side of his chest and was rushed to hospital, where he was treated for a haemothorax - blood collecting between the chest wall and the lung.

Barnett was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the unauthorised possession in prison of a knife or offensive weapon. Barnett later pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding with intent, and the knife charge. The attempted murder charge was dropped.

Barnett’s extended sentence is made up of six years and four months’ imprisonment with an extension of five years on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police’s Detective Sergeant Nichola Sanderson of CID North, whose led the investigation, said: “This was a particularly violent attack within the confines of the prison, and it is only by sheer luck that this senseless act didn’t have more serious, or even, fatal consequences.

“Such violence has no place in our society and that includes within the prison establishment, where prisoners should be able to serve their sentences without fear for their personal safety from other inmates.

“We are pleased with the lengthy extended sentenced imposed by the courts, as it reflects the severity and seriousness of the offence committed by Romeo Barnett as well as recognises the danger that he presents to others.”