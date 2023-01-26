Nadim Bashir made the claims during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week in which he was mitigating for 18-year-old Dylan Keenan.

Keenan admitted attacking a fellow prisoner with the home-made knife during a fight that he instigated.

However, in his defence, Mr Bashir had choice words for the YOI and said: “There is a toxic culture where prisoners need to prove themselves, and if they don’t they are seen as weak. It pervades the entirety of that prison.”

The young offenders institute at Wetherby has been criticised by a barrister at Leeds Crown Court.

He also criticised staff for not stepping in when the fight between Keenan and the other prisoner broke out, which was caught on the prison’s camera. He added: “I have seen the CCTV, the fight was left to continue. There were half-a-dozen staff on in one form or another and nobody intervenes.”

Mr Bashir said Keenan has since been moved to HMP Doncaster where there was a more “adult” and “calm and relaxed” environment.

The court heard that Keenan, who is serving a sentence for robbery, attacked the inmate at the Wetherby prison on January 27, last year.

Both were in the visitors’ hall when Keenan shouted towards the male: “I’m going to get you.”

They then both came together seemingly willing to fight one another. Keenan threw four or five punches which failed to land, but prosecutor Carmel Pearson said it seemed to “make him more determined”.

He was then able to connect with punches and used the weapon – which was a piece of cutlery that had been sharpened and had a cloth wrapped around it – to slice open the victim’s lip.

The victim was taken to hospital for a 3cm x 3cm laceration to his lip. Keenan later admitted a charge of wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Bashir said that he was only 17 at the time but conceded he already had an “unattractive record” with convictions for robbery, affray and theft, among others.