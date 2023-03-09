The arrests were part of a focus on county lines, which involves the transporting of illegal drugs and often involves the recruitment of vulnerable adults and children to do so. A national intensification week took place between February 27 and March 5, and a total of 37 people were arrested across West Yorkshire for a range of offences linked to drugs and modern slavery.

As part of the operation, officers seized £11,000 worth of cocaine, 1,200 wraps of crack cocaine, 500 wraps of heroin and over 2,400 cannabis plants. Cash valued at nearly £186,000 was seized, as were five Rolex watches and 100 illegal vapes. Weapons, including three knives, two axes, a taser and a firearm, were also seized.

A total of 52 vulnerable people were safeguarded, including 38 people under the age of 18. Officers visited 11 addresses where cuckooing, a practice where people take over a person's home and use the property to facilitate exploitation, was believed to be going on.

Detective Superintendent Sarah Jones, West Yorkshire Police’s head of serious and organised crime, said: “Officers from across all of our districts have caused significant disruption to the activities of criminal gangs involved in drugs and exploitation, with a number of arrests and seizures.

“We’ve also engaged with our communities, including young and vulnerable people to ensure they are informed and educated about the risks involved. This all falls under the remit of Programme Precision, which is West Yorkshire Police’s commitment to tackling all forms of serious organised crime and exploitation, including county lines activity.”

“Programme Precision aims to prevent people becoming involved in organised crime and pursue those who perpetrate it while reducing the severe impact that organised criminals have on our communities. We will continue to target those involved in the supply of controlled drugs and are committed to protecting the wider community, especially the vulnerable people that are preyed upon by such criminals.”