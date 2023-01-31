The seven people jailed were involved in the organised supply of heroin and crack cocaine that fuelled gang-related machete attacks on the streets of Leeds. Police have said the violence, linked to rival urban street gangs involved in the ‘ring and bring’ drugs trade, “saw horrific injuries being caused to young teenage boys in spates of incidents across the city”.

Police launched an operation to proactively target rival street gangs involved in the supply of class A drugs linked to violent crime. The majority of those arrested during the most recent operation were charged with offences and among them was Marcus Thomas of Gipton, identified as the ringleader of a group involved in heroin and crack cocaine.

A range of tactics were used to build up a “clear evidential picture” of his involvement in the trade, along with links to his ‘lieutenants’. Thomas was charged in relation to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between May 1 and October 1, 2020, along with John Burgon, Michael Sharlotte, and Thomas's sister Amie.

The longest sentences were given to Marcus Thomas (left) and John Burgon (right). Image: West Yorkshire Police

Marcus Thomas and Burgon were also charged along with five others with two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between the dates of November 25, 2021 and April 25, 2022. Officers executed a search warrant at the Burmantofts address of co-conspirator Francis Harvey and found 5kg of heroin with an estimated street value of £500,000. Those involved in the conspiracies were also charged with various other individual supply or possession with intent to supply offences and sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (January 30).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Marcus Thomas, aged 29, of Brander Grove, Gipton, was jailed for 11 years and six months; John Burgon, aged 40, of Oak Tree Drive, Gipton, was sentenced to seven years and four months; Francis Harvey, aged 47, of Torre Hill, Burmantofts, was given a six-year prison term; Steven Moss, aged 42, of St James Street, Heckmondwike, was given five years and four months custody; Mackenzie Boylan, aged 27, of Hansby Place, Seacroft, was sentenced to four years and four months.

“Charlie Lock, aged 24, of Hansby Place, Seacroft, was also given four years and four months; Michael Sharlotte, aged 27, of Amberton Grove, Gipton, was jailed for three years and four months. Sean Taylor, aged 20, of Rathmell Road, Leeds, and Amie Thomas, aged 29, of Lincoln Road, Burmantofts were both given suspended sentences.”

Detective Inspector Michael Herbert, who heads Leeds District Programme Precision Team, said: “These individuals were profiting from the human misery associated with heroin and crack cocaine, not just in terms of the negative effects on the lives of individual users and their families, but in the extreme violence that surrounds street-level dealing by organised rival gangs. We have seen all too regularly the gruesome injuries that have been caused to young teenage males by machetes and other weapons in incidents that are intrinsically linked to the supply of Class A drugs.

This block of drugs was recovered during the operation. Image: West Yorkshire Police