Police in Leeds seize £240,000 worth of cannabis from property in Woodhouse
Police in Leeds have seized nearly a quarter of a million pounds worth of cannabis after a property was searched in Woodhouse.
The north west branch of West Yorkshire Police provided a statement about the seizure on its social media pages yesterday (Wednesday) and provided a picture of the huge haul.
A spokesperson for the force said: “This morning, Neighbourhood Policing Team Officers carried out another search warrant at an address in Woodhouse. A cannabis farm worth approximately £240,000 per year was located & one person arrested.”