The force made a voluntary referral to the police watchdog following the incident on August 7 last year, when the 16-year-old was arrested at her home over a “homophobic public order offence”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has today released the findings of its investigation, linked to a complaint made to the force.

It found that officers were called to Leeds city centre to a disturbance involving the girl. They made the decision to take her back home, rather than make an arrest.

Once back at the home address, the watchdog found a “potentially homophobic” comment was made by the girl, which the officer believed was directed towards her.

An investigation into West Yorkshire Police has concluded after footage showing a 16-year-old girl being arrested went viral last summer (Stock image by James Hardisty/National World)

Viral footage of the incident, which is around three minutes long, showed a girl being arrested inside a home where a number of police officers are present, after claims she made homophobic comments.

The IOPC said: “The evidence identified that the comment made was not as was reported on the short clip which appeared on social media. As a result, the officer took the decision to arrest the girl in relation to this offence.”

The watchdog concluded that WYP officers at the address on the whole did attempt to de-escalate the situation and the level of force used appeared to have been appropriate in the circumstances.

However, it found that language used by one of the officers towards the girl was “inappropriate” and “not conducive to de-escalating the situation”.

The officer will not face a misconduct or gross misconduct hearing, but the IOPC found their actions fell short of the expectations of the public and the police service as set out in the Code of Ethics.

They have been ordered to undertake reflective practice – to reflect and learn from the incident to prevent any issues identified from reoccurring.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “We understand the video that was circulated at the time attracted considerable public concern and that is why it was important that the circumstances of this incident were subject to an independent investigation so we could fully understand what happened and impartially determine the facts.

“Our investigation looked at the whole picture of the incident and we decided the officer should now work with their supervisor to reflect, learn and improve from what occurred, to prevent this from happening again.

“We also felt that a letter of apology should be sent to the girl and the family in attempt to remedy any dissatisfaction. The force agreed with this suggestion and have written to the family.”

The report was shared with West Yorkshire Police who have accepted and agreed with the finding, and the force has apologised to the girl and her family.

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Baker, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We welcome the independent scrutiny that the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been able to offer in relation to this incident and have reviewed the findings.

“This incident attracted significant media attention and public commentary at the time, and I know was of concern in the wider community. As the IOPC

has found, the video that was circulated on social media was a short clip of a much longer interaction. The IOPC were able to look at the wider context of the incident from an impartial viewpoint.

“The report found that one officer would benefit from undergoing reflective practice, which will now take place.