Police have stated that “no further action” will be taken following the arrest of an autistic teenager in Leeds.

Footage of the arrest of the 16-year-old girl on Monday was posted on social media and went viral. The video, which is around three minutes long, appeared to show a girl being arrested inside a home where a number of police officers are present, after claims she made homophobic comments.

In a statement released this afternoon (Friday), a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “In relation to an incident in Leeds on Monday, where a 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offence, West Yorkshire Police has now reviewed the evidence and made the decision to take no further action.

“This concludes the criminal investigation and immediately releases the girl from her bail. Her family has been updated.

West Yorkshire Police have issued an update after video footage showing a 16-year-old girl being arrested went viral (Stock photo by James Hardisty/National World)

“West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate is continuing to carry out a review of the circumstances after receiving a complaint in relation to the incident.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said: “We recognise the significant level of public concern that this incident has generated, and we have moved swiftly to fully review the evidence in the criminal investigation which has led to the decision to take no further action.

“Without pre-empting the outcome of the ongoing review of the circumstances by our Professional Standards Directorate, we would like to reassure people that we will take on board any lessons to be learned from this incident.