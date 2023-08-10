Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police issue statement on viral video and confirm girl arrested over 'homophobic public order offence'

Police have issued a statement after viral footage was published on social media, capturing the moment a teenager was arrested in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:21 BST

The footage, which is around three minutes long, appears to show a girl being arrested inside a home where a number of police officers are present, after claims she made homophobic comments.

West Yorkshire Police have today (Thursday) responded and issued a full statement, which confirmed the incident related to a 16-year-old girl in Leeds and that an arrest had been made.

The force said that while an ongoing process and the "active criminal investigation limit our ability to fully discuss the incident in detail", it feels it is "important for people to have some context about the circumstances".

West Yorkshire Police have issued a full statement after video footage showing a 16-year-old girl being arrested went viral (Stock photo by James Hardisty/National World)West Yorkshire Police have issued a full statement after video footage showing a 16-year-old girl being arrested went viral (Stock photo by James Hardisty/National World)
Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which, as is often the case, only provides a very limited snapshot of the circumstances of this incident.

“Officers had their body-worn video cameras activated during their wider involvement with this young girl which provides additional context to their actions. We have received a complaint in relation to this incident which is currently being assessed by West Yorkshire Professional Standards Directorate."

Asst Chf Con Khan said police were called at about 12.12am on Monday (August 7), to Leeds city centre after the force received calls from a family member of a 16-year-old girl "who was reportedly intoxicated and putting herself at risk".

He added: “Officers attended at about 1am and drove the teenager to her home so she could be appropriately looked after.

“Upon returning her to the address, comments were made which resulted in the girl being arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offence. The nature of the comments made was fully captured on body-worn video.

“When the girl was eventually fit to be interviewed, that interview took place with an appropriate adult. She was later released on bail pending further enquiries and advice from the Crown Prosecution Service."

He also asked people to "avoid reaching any conclusions" based solely on the social media video.

Asst Chf Con Khan added: “West Yorkshire Police takes its responsibilities around the welfare of young people taken into custody and around neurodiversity very seriously.

“We also maintain that our officers and staff should not have to face abuse while working to keep our communities safe. We are fully reviewing the circumstances of this incident and ask that people avoid reaching any conclusions about it solely on the basis of the social media video.”