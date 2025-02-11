A Leeds police officer has been charged with another five counts of rape and indecent assault of a child.

PC Jo Lavender, 43, was charged with one count of rape last year.

PC Lavender, who is based in the Leeds District, has now been charged with five further counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14-years-old.

These charges relate to off-duty non-recent offences against three females.

He has been suspended from duty since the commencement of the investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 13) for the first hearing relating to these new charges.