West Yorkshire Police officer in Leeds charged with five more counts of rape and indecent assault of a minor

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:23 BST
A Leeds police officer has been charged with another five counts of rape and indecent assault of a child.

PC Jo Lavender, 43, was charged with one count of rape last year.

Most Popular

PC Lavender, who is based in the Leeds District, has now been charged with five further counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14-years-old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These charges relate to off-duty non-recent offences against three females.

A former Royal Marine who won a landmark defamation case against West Yorkshire Police has received a further settlement from the force over a separate claim for unlawful arrest and false imprisonment.placeholder image
A former Royal Marine who won a landmark defamation case against West Yorkshire Police has received a further settlement from the force over a separate claim for unlawful arrest and false imprisonment.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

He has been suspended from duty since the commencement of the investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 13) for the first hearing relating to these new charges.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeedsPolice
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice