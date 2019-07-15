West Yorkshire Police charge sixth man in Saffron Drive murder investigation

A sixth man has now been charged with murder in the investigation into the death of a Bradford man.

The body of Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20, was found in Saffron Drive, Allerton in the early hours of Monday, July 1.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today (Monday, July 15) that they have charged another man over the death.

Haamed Ejaz, 28, of Tower Road, Shipley has been charged with murder and remanded to appear before Bradford magistrates today.

He is the sixth man to be charged with murder in connection to the investigation.

On Monday, July 8, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Suleman Khan, 20, of Sandford Road, Bradford had been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Police released another statement on Wednesday, July 10, which said that two other men had been charged.

Farekh Ejaz, 30, of Tower Road, Shipley, and Robert Wainwright, 26, of no fixed address, were remanded to appear before Bradford magistrates that day.

On Thursday, July 11 police confirmed that Junaid Hussain, 27, of Silverhill Road, Bradford and Raheel Khan, also 27, of no fixed address, had also been charged with murder in connection to the incident.