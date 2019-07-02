Police launch murder investigation after man found dead in the street

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a West Yorkshire street in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 20-year-old from Bradford was found dead in Saffron Drive, Allerton, Bradford, at 4.25am on Monday July 1.

His family have been informed.

A 34-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating the death, which is now being treated as suspicious.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Mark Swift said: “While our enquiries are still at a relatively early stage our information now suggests there were others involved in this man’s death, as he was found with a number of injuries which suggest he may have been assaulted.

“Local officers will continue to be in the area today and anyone who has any concerns is advised to speak with them.”

Saffron Drive remains closed while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13190331451, or report online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.