Further charges in Saffron Drive murder investigation

West Yorkshire Police have charged two more men with murder in an investigation into the death of a Bradford man.

The body of Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20, was found in Saffron Drive, Allerton in the early hours of last Monday, July 1.

Junaid Hussain, 27, of Silverhill Road, Bradford and Raheel Khan, also 27, of no fixed address, have been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

They are due to appear before Bradford magistrates today (Thursday).

A 47-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

Three other men have been already been charged with murder in connection to the investigation.

In a statement on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said that 20-year-old Suleman Khan, of Sandford Road, Bradford, had been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, police announced that two more men had been charged with murder.

Farekh Ejaz, 30, of Tower Road, Shipley, and Robert Wainwright, aged 26, of no fixed address, were remanded to appear before Bradford magistrates on Wednesday.

