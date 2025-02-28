Bradford thieves jailed after theft of over £1 million worth of cars and motorbikes in West Yorkshire
Ellis Ashley, Luke Linden, Reece Southern and Simon Hamilton appeared for sentencing at Bradford Crown Court today (Friday, February 28), after pleading guilty to conspiring to steal motor vehicles and handling stolen goods.
The four men were sentenced to over 20 years jail time between them.
It follows an investigation by Calderdale District Crime Team called ‘Operation Hindland’ in February 2024, after an increase in car and motorbike thefts across Bradford and Calderdale.
An officer from the investigation team, Detective Constable Brooke Farrington, of Calderdale District Police said: “This was undoubtedly an organised targeting of high value vehicles. What became clear throughout the investigation, was the lack of consideration to the families they were stealing these vehicles from.
“I hope this serves as a reminder that we will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in organised crime and bring them to justice.”
Homeowners made reports to police where they were threatened with weapons to hand over the keys to their vehicles.
One vehicle was stolen from a vulnerable adult, who had a wheelchair in the boot. The wheelchair was discarded from the vehicle after it was stolen - this vehicle alongside others was recovered by police and returned.
Other vehicles were abandoned and some stripped down, believed to be sold in parts.
As part of the operation, officers seized a significant number of phones and the evidence from which, identified over 70 offences as being linked to the group.
Leading investigator, Detective Inspector Robert Stevens, said: “I want to thank the officers who worked tirelessly under significant pressure to secure the evidence against these individuals, which ultimately resulted in their guilty pleas.
“These offenders were prolific and were responsible for a large number of incidents over a concentrated period of time. We hope the victims and the wider community can take some reassurance from knowing they have now had to answer for their actions.”
Linden, aged 22, of Pemberton Drive, Bradford was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to handle stolen goods.
Southern, aged 24, of Collingham Avenue, Bradford was sentenced to six years and four months for conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to handle stolen goods.
Ashley, aged 19, of Lingdale Road, Bradford was sentenced to three years and 11 months for conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to handle stolen goods.
Hamilton, aged 18, of Parkhead Close, Bradford was sentenced to three years for conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to handle stolen goods.