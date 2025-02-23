Here’s the full court round-up, with five of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Christopher Wakefield
Christopher Wakefield, 35, of Holdale Close, Leeds, was jailed for 11 and a half years after admitting ABH, robbery and fraud. The thug beat and robbed an innocent reveller on a night out in Leeds on September 14. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
2. Kiassee Burke-Morrison
Kaissee Burke-Morrison, 25, was jailed for almost four years’ jail for his involvement in selling heroin and cocaine. The dad admitted playing the court system by delaying entering guilty pleas for drug dealing so he could spend Christmas with his kids. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe/National World
3. Richard Pilkington
Richard Pilkington, 37, of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 months after admitting stalking causing serious alarm or distress and harassment with breach of a restraining order. The stalker, who had already been jailed four times, later told police that he will continue to contact his victim when he is released. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Vali Omidvar
Vali Omidvar, 43, of Rydal Crescent, Morley, was jailed for 20 months after admitting to possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. The court heard how the dealer tried to jettison drugs when police chased him through Harehills on August 20 last year and later claimed it was all for him and his partner. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World
5. Bailey Chalmers
Bailey Chalmers, 20, of School Street, Pudsey, was jailed for 11 months after admitting a charge of dangerous driving. The motorist who drove up to 90mph to outrun police around the streets of Leeds was caught after his DNA was found on the airbag of his crashed car. | West Yorkshire Police/Google