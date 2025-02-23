4 . Vali Omidvar

Vali Omidvar, 43, of Rydal Crescent, Morley, was jailed for 20 months after admitting to possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. The court heard how the dealer tried to jettison drugs when police chased him through Harehills on August 20 last year and later claimed it was all for him and his partner. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World