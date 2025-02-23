Five cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are five of the criminals who have been jailed in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include stalking and dangerous driving.

Also sentenced this week was a thug beat and robbed an innocent reveller on a night out in the city.

Here’s the full court round-up, with five of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

1. Christopher Wakefield

2. Kiassee Burke-Morrison

3. Richard Pilkington

4. Vali Omidvar

5. Bailey Chalmers

