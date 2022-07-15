He was detained by armed officers yesterday and was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It follows an incident in Greenside, Pudsey, on Tuesday night where a gun was fired at the window of a flat, and an incident in Bawn Drive, Farnley, on Wednesday night where a gun was fired at the front door of a house.

A police cordon was placed at the scene in Bawn Drive earlier this week. (Pic: Simon Hulme)

He has been released on conditional bail this morning.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incidents.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team via 101 quoting reference 13220381858 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat