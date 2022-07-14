It happened on Bawn Drive, Farnley, at about 11.30pm on Wednesday.

The gunshot caused damage to the front door of a house, but no one was inside at the time.

Police have cordoned off part of Bawn Drive as they investigate the shooting.

A police officer guarding the cordon on Fawn Drive, Farnley (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Pictures and footage from the street show glass in the front door which has been boarded up and police officers guarding the area.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team are leading the investigation.

They are trying to find out if there is any link to the shooting in Greenside, Pudsey, on Tuesday night where a gun was fired at the window of a flat.

The gunshot was fired at about 11.30pm on Wednesday (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Detective Inspector Kevin Daly, of West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible.

“We are currently looking into whether there is any link between this incident and the firearm discharge in Pudsey on Tuesday night and are keeping an open mind at this stage.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around either incident or who has any information that could assist our investigations.

“The criminal use of firearms causes understandable concern in our communities, and we are continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who are working to reassure local residents as we continue to progress our enquiries.”

Damage to the front door of the house (Photo: Simon Hulme)