'National emergency' Government warning as weather in Leeds could top 36C in heatwave

Level four comes with a warning that illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy.

Leeds is also among the cities to have been issued a red warning by the Met Office for Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19.

It is expected that temperatures could rise to 32 degrees on Monday before reaching 36 degrees on Tuesday Credit: James Hardisty

The Met Office have warned of the exceptionally hot spell 'leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure'.

People have been told to expect adverse health effects not limited to those vulnerable to extreme heat, a high risk of heat-sensitive systems and equipment failure, as well as delays and closures on roads.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “If people have vulnerable relatives or neighbours, now is the time to make sure they’re putting suitable measures in place to be able to cope with the heat because if the forecast is as we think it will be in the red warning area, then people’s lives are at risk.

“This is a very serious situation.”

They have also warned of an increase in people visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents.

As part of the warning, the Met Office have also stated 'substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required'.

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at environmental organisation network Friends of the Earth, said: “Each year the effects of climate breakdown are becoming more evident and more severe.