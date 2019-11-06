Watch the shocking moment youths in Harehills launch fireworks at riot police
Video footage has revealed the shocking moment a group of youths in Harehills launched fireworks and missiles at riot police during a night of unrest.
Officers were rushed to Harehills Road at 8.24pm last night after reports of fireworks and missiles being thrown and bins set alight.
The road was closed as riot police tried to contain the incident.
Footage captured by Radio Sangam shows riot police running at troublemakers in an attempt to disperse the group, only to be met with fireworks and missiles being launched at them.
In a statement on Tuesday night, West Yorkshire Police said there were no reported injuries but the Police Federation has now revealed that four officers were injured after being assaulted.
A number of people have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involoved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1932 of November 5.