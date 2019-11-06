Watch the shocking moment youths in Harehills launch fireworks at riot police

Officers were rushed to Harehills Road at 8.24pm last night after reports of fireworks and missiles being thrown and bins set alight.

The road was closed as riot police tried to contain the incident.

Footage captured by Radio Sangam shows riot police running at troublemakers in an attempt to disperse the group, only to be met with fireworks and missiles being launched at them.

Video footage shows fireworks and missiles being launched at riot police officers on Harehills Road (Photo: Radio Sangam)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on Tuesday night, West Yorkshire Police said there were no reported injuries but the Police Federation has now revealed that four officers were injured after being assaulted.

A number of people have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involoved.