'End this madness': Four officers assaulted in Harehills on Bonfire Night 2019 leaving Police Federation Chairman disgusted

-> Youths throw fireworks and missiles on Harehills Road forcing road closure on Bonfire NightPolice officers were forced to close Harehills Road on Bonfire Night after a group of youths threw fireworks and damaged police vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the disorder at 8.24pm on Tuesday, after reports of fireworks and missiles being thrown and bins set alight.

The road was closed while officers contained the incident.

Police are investigating the incidents of disorder and anti-social behaviour, with CCTV enquiries being made to identify all those involved.

West Yorkshire Police Federation Chairman Brian Booth said he was disgusted at assaults on four of his colleagues who were injured overnight in Harehills.

Mr Booth said: "I’m disgusted to hear that four of my colleagues have been assaulted overnight, receiving injuries, whilst doing their job protecting our Fire Fighters (other Emergency workers) who were being attacked in the Harehills Area of Leeds.

"We are approaching the anniversary of the introduction of the Protect the Protectors legislation, I hope those arrested will be dealt with appropriately.

Police SWNS