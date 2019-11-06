Youths throw fireworks and missiles on Harehills Road forcing road closure on Bonfire Night

West Yorkshire Police were called to the disorder at 8.24pm on Tuesday, after reports of fireworks and missiles being thrown and bins set alight.

The road was closed while officers contained the incident.

No-one was reported to have been injured, but police vehicles were damaged and a number of people were arrested.

Bonfire Night celebrations were marred by anti-social behaviour and disorder on Harehills Road

Police are investigating the incidents of disorder and anti-social behaviour, with CCTV enquiries being made to identify all those involved.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Superintendent Damien Miller said: “In conjunction with our partner agencies, we have prepared for all possible eventualities over the bonfire period.

“We made it clear from the outset that any instances of disorder or antisocial behaviour would not be tolerated and we were able to quickly respond.

“Those individuals that engage in such behaviour are within the minority and do not represent the wider community.

“We will continue to provide reassurance in the local area with high visibility patrols.”