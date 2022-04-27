Watch police smash into West Yorkshire properties as £1.7m of drugs taken off streets

Established in October last year as part of the Government's drive to tackle the illegal drug trade, the Wakefield Neighbourhood Impact team has smashed its way into dozens of properties.

Officers have seized drugs, as well as a large number of weapons including guns, knives, swords, crossbows, batons and pepper sprays.

Chief Inspector Chris Raby, of Wakefield District, said: “The team has had a significant impact in disrupting organised criminality and stopping drug supply chains since their introduction last October.

“Acting on information from colleagues, partner agencies and the public, they have executed warrants that have resulted in almost £2 million worth of drugs being removed from our streets.

"It is not just drugs that have been seized from these properties though. The team have recovered a significant haul of knives and other weapons.

“Drug production and supply cause significant harm in our communities and it is something that we know has been a long-term concern in Wakefield district.

"It is associated with organised criminality and the exploitation of children and other vulnerable people."

In the space of just six months, the team have raided 65 properties, often smashing in doors at buildings they suspect were being used to stash or grow drugs.

Overall, 45 people have been arrested.

The action taken is based largely on intelligence from people in the community who are fed up with drugs blighting their areas.

Most recently, a cannabis farm was uncovered on the Eastmoor estate, where more than £86,000 worth of the drug was seized from a property on Marsland Street.

They found a total of 58 cannabis plants and 4kg of dried bud were found.

A male suspect was arrested from within the property, interviewed and then later released while the investigation continues.

The busts are part of the government's Project Adder initiative, with more than £59 million being made available to police forces to fund drugs raids across the UK.