Charlton Grove, East End Park. Pic: Google

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the offence which took place at about 6.07pm on Charlton Grove on Monday April 25.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: "Emergency services were called to the scene following reports a male had been seriously assaulted following an argument among a group of males.

"Officers attended and located a 17-year-old male who had suffered a stab injury.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injury which was described as serious but not life threatening.

"The suspects, who had fled the scene, were described as group of black males.

"A number of enquiries remain ongoing into the offence and anyone who saw or has information about what happened is urged to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220221419."