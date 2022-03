West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs recorded from February 2021 to January 2022, that was not later cancelled.

There were 2,987 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

He we reveal the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. City Centre There were 322 offences recorded in Leeds City Centre

2. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley There were 243 offences recorded in Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

3. Armley and New Wortley There were 110 offences recorded in Armley and New Wortley

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens There were 107 offences recorded in Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens