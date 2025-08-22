A fourth man has been arrested in the investigation into the murder of Dale ‘’Brett’ Stogden in Wakefield.

Mr Stogden, 50, was killed after shots were fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road on Tuesday, August 12.

Police investigating the murder arrested and subsequently charged three men, Marc Carter, 19, of Dunbar Street, Adam Ahmed, 20, of Edgemoor Road, and Leyton Davies, 27, of no fixed adobe on Monday (August 18).

Dale Stogden, 50.

In the early hours of Friday (August 22), officers arrested a 49-year-old man from Wakefield on suspicion of murder. He, along with the three previously arrested, remains in custody.

Mr Stodgen was described as a “gentle giant” by those who knew him.

The ex-security guard, from Wakefield, underwent several rounds of chemo after being diagnosed with lung cancer last year. He was cleared in February this year.

His daughters, Piper, 18, and Alyssa, 20, are now crowdfunding in an attempt to hold a funeral for their father, who they say was "taken too soon".

You can donate to their GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dale-brett-stogden

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.

Information, including footage, can also be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020125W60-PO1.