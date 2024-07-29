Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist driving a powerful sports car has been jailed for killing a pedestrian in a horrific hit-and-run in a Leeds village.

Reece Lawrence had only just been released from custody that day when he took out his powerful VW Golf R. He was clocked by various CCTV cameras reaching speeds of almost 90mph prior to striking and killing 35-year-old mum-of-two, Michaela Fowles as she crossed the road.

It happened on Thorpe Lane in Tingley on the evening of June 28. He later dumped his vehicle and removed its number plates and changed his clothes in a bid to cover up his crime.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning via video link from prison where he pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision. He was jailed for 10 years.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told him: “Michaela Fowles had no chance. How could she have thought for one moment that anyone could be driving three times the limit?

You chose to drive at grossly-excessive speed and you chose to do so with fatal consequences.”

Michaela Fowles (pictured) died after being struck by a car on Thorpe Lane in Tingley. (pics by National World / WYP) | National World / WYP

Prosecutor Abigail Langford said that 29-year-old Lawrence had only been released from custody over another matter when he took the powerful blue VW Golf out.

Various CCTV footage snippets from around the Tingley area were played to the court, and the screaming engine of the speeding Golf could be heard. He then struck Ms Fowles as she crossed the road near to the junction with Redbarn Close.

Witnesses said his car “came out of nowhere” and was sliding and shaking as he was struggling to keep control. One said he witnesses Michaela being thrown into the air. People came to Michaela’s aid as they phoned 999 but they could not save her.

He was later seen turning of into a farm track and dumping the Golf, changing his clothes and removing the registration plates.

Lawrence was arrested after officers found a vehicle abandoned the next morning. He confessed he had been taking drugs. He then gave a no-comment interview.

He has previous convictions for drug-driving and speeding.

Flowers were left at the scene of the crash and tributes paid to the victim.

In a statement, her family said: “Michaela ‘Kayla’ Louise Fowles – A beautiful daughter, sister and mum. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl.”

Mitigating on Lawrence’s behalf, Shufquat Khan said he had since shown “genuine remorse” and that he had even known Ms Fowles. He had written a letter acknowledging the devastation he had caused, but he was not able to bring it to court, having appeared over the link.