A ram-raider who stole a car and smashed it through a vape-shop front in Leeds was recognised after he tried to use a hammer to smash the shop’s CCTV.

Crack cocaine addict Lewis Mayne was clearly captured on footage in Station Vape in Horsforth after reversing through the shop in the vehicle he had taken hours before from a man he knew.

He admitted aggravated vehicle taking and non-dwelling burglary at Leeds Crown Court this week. He appeared via video link rom HMP Hull and was jailed for more than three years.

The court heard that the police were called to the shop on Station Road shortly before 7am on December 29 after the alarm had been triggered. They found that significant structural damage had been caused by the vehicle.

CCTV showed the car reversing, with 20-year-old Mayne and another male then getting out and gathering up stock. Mayne was seen to return to the car several times with armfuls of vape coils and liquid, prosecutor Rachel Webster said.

Mayne (pictured left) was jailed for the ram-raid on the Station Vape shop in Horsforth in December. | WYP

He was seen taking a hammer and trying to smash the camera, but it captured his face which was later recognised by officers. The police put out an appeal to locate Mayne. He was later arrested but refused to answer police questions.

The owner of the car said that Mayne had visited the night before but had not realised he had taken the car key and the vehicle.

Mayne, of Wellington Grove, Bramley, has four previous convictions for 13 offences, including handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, drug driving and attempted burglaries.

In a victim impact statement, the owner of Station Vape estimated the loss to her business was around £10,000 in stock taken and damage caused. The shop still remains closed.

Mitigating, Eleanor Durdy said he had entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity. She said he had a difficult upbringing with both of his parents being drug addicts, and was “in and out” of foster homes.

He began taking cocaine at 16, became addicted to crack at 18 and was homeless for large periods.

She said he received no financial gain from the vapes, with the other defendant taking them. She said Mayne admitted he was taking drugs that night and “needed something to live on”. She also said he apologised for the break-in.

Judge Simon Batiste jailed him for three years and six months. He was also banned from driving for five years and nine months and must take an extended re-test to get his licence back.