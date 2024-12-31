Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an appeal after a car was rammed into a vape store in Leeds.

Two suspects targeted the Station Vape shop, in Station Road, Horsforth, at 6.50am on Sunday (December 29). A car was reversed into the shop front to gain entry and vape products were stolen, with an estimated loss of £10,000 in stock and structural damage.

West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a suspect they want to identify after another man appeared in court charged over the incident.

Lewis Mayne, aged 20, of Wellington Grove, Bramley, was charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking in relation to the incident. He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Tuesday) and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court for sentence on January 21.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following a ram raid at Station Vape in Horsforth | West Yorkshire Police / Station Vape

Officers are appealing for information to identify the second suspect shown in the above image.

Station Vape posted on their social media page after the burglary saying that they will be closed until further notice and that they will look into providing a delivery service.

A second post was put out today thanking customers for their support and adding: “The ball is rolling to get us back up and running but we have no time frame at all yet, it could be weeks due to the damage caused. Please get in touch if you need anything and we will try our best to get a plan in place.”

Anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240704540. You can also report information online via West Yorkshire Police’s LiveChat service.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.