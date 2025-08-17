Westgate Wakefield: Police issue urgent appeal for witnesses as man left fighting for life after assault
At 5.48am yesterday morning (Saturday, August 16), police responded to reports of a man who had been found unconscious with a head injury in Westgate, Wakefield.
Officers have now confirmed that his injuries were sustained following a serious assault and have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses of the incident.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the location and the male, believed to be aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He is now said to be in a critical condition.
“Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information or footage which may assist them to come forward.”
If you can help then please contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0378 of August 16.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.