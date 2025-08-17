Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace witnesses of a serious assault in Wakefield city centre.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 5.48am yesterday morning (Saturday, August 16), police responded to reports of a man who had been found unconscious with a head injury in Westgate, Wakefield.

Officers have now confirmed that his injuries were sustained following a serious assault and have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace witnesses of a serious assault in Westgate, Wakefield. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the location and the male, believed to be aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He is now said to be in a critical condition.

“Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information or footage which may assist them to come forward.”

If you can help then please contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0378 of August 16.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.