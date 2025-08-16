Westgate Wakefield: Man in critical condition after being found unconscious with serious head injury
At 5.48am this morning (Saturday, August 16), police received a report of a man who had been found unconscious with a head injury in Westgate, Wakefield.
Officers attended the location and the male, believed to be in his thirties, was taken to hospital for further tests, where his head injury was found to be serious.
He is now said to be in a critical condition, a West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
Detectives from Wakefield District CID are investigating how this man came to be injured and are appealing for anyone with information or footage which may assist, to come forward.
If you can help then please contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0378 of August 16. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.