Two 'traumatic' armed robberies in Leeds in two days - everything we know so far

Have your say

Two stores in Leeds have been targeted in daytime armed robberies in the last two days in 'traumatic' attacks.

Armed police were rushed to a robbery at a post office on Swinnow Lane, near Pudsey, just before 9am on Tuesday.

The armed robbers escaped in a white van which was found on fire in nearby Killingbeck Cemetery

Witnesses saw masked men throw a smoke bomb into the store and hold a gun to the owner's head before making off with cash.

A second armed robbery happened at the Asda Killingbeck Superstore shortly after 7am today (Wednesday).

A group of 'five to six men' armed with weapons including a shotgun and an axe jumped at security guards delivering cash to the supermarket.

Where did Tuesday's robbery take place?

Armed police were called to another armed robbery at Wellstone Rise Post Office on Swinnow Lane on Tuesday morning

The first robbery targeted Wellstone Rise Post Office on Swinnow Lane, near The Swinnow pub.

Two masked men, armed with a handgun, entered the post office at 8.55am on Tuesday.

They threatened staff and stole cash from the store, before leaving the scene in a car driven by a third man.

There were no reported injuries but staff at the Post Office were left badly shaken.

-> 'Everybody is shocked': Community centre supporting Swinnow residents after Post Office robbery

Where did Wednesday's robbery take place?

A second armed robbery happened at the Asda Killingbeck Superstore, near York Road, on Wednesday.

A group of 'five to six men' armed with weapons confronted security guards delivering cash to an ATM.

They were threatened with violence and forced to hand over the cash.

The offenders left the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van which was found abandoned and on fire a short time later in nearby Killingbeck Cemetery.

Armed police closed the Asda store for investigation and have cordoned off an area of Killingbeck Cemetery.

-> Leeds Asda store in lockdown as armed police set up cordon

Are the incidents connected?

Police do not believe that the two incidents are connected at this point in their investigations.

Speaking on the Asda robbery today, Detective Inspector Al Burns of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a really frightening experience for the staff involved and although no-one was physically injured, they have been left very badly shaken by what happened.

“We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery itself or saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the petrol station or involving a white Mercedes Sprinter van in the time leading up to the incident.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have filmed the incident on their phones or who has any relevant dashcam footage.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the offenders dumping the van in Killingbeck Cemetery a short time later and making off from there.

“We are obviously aware of the armed robbery at a post office in Swinnow Lane yesterday morning but there is nothing at this stage to suggest any link to this robbery today.”

Has anyone been arrested?

Police are appealing for information to catch those responsible for the two armed robberies.

There are no reported arrests at this stage.

Anyone who witnessed Tuesday's incident at Wellstone Rise Post Office should contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 342 of September 3.

Anyone with information on Wednesday's incident at Asda Killingbeck Superstore should also contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 234 of September 4.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What have the Post Office and Asda said about the incidents?

The Post Office said they are supporting staff at the Wellstone Rise branch after the 'traumatic' incident.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that there was a robbery at Wellstone Rise Post Office on September 3.

"Any robbery or attempted robbery is very traumatic for those involved and we are supporting the branch staff and Police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible."

The Post Office thanked customers for their understanding while the store was closed for police investigation.

Asda have been approached for comment.

-> Two arrests after large amount of crack, heroin and cash found in Leeds drugs bust