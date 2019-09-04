Two arrests after large amount of crack, heroin and cash found in Leeds drugs bust

Have your say

Two men have been arrested in Leeds after being caught with large amounts of crack, heroin and cash in their vehicle.

West Yorkshire Police officers used stop and search powers to stop the vehicle in Seacroft.

-> 'Trail of chaos and misery': Drunk driver injured child in head-on crash after stealing taxi

They found large quantities of crack and heroin alongside a bag of cash.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

Leeds Crime Team tweeted that it was a "positive and effective use of stop search" along with a picture of the drugs, wrapped up in a plastic bag.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Jemlock, a West Yorkshire Police crackdown on serious violent crime and knife crime.

There have been over 500 arrests as part of the operation which begun in April 2019.

In August, a man was arrested after being found with class A drugs and a knuckle dusters in Leeds.