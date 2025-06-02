Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was assaulted outside a major shopping outlet near Leeds.

Police were called, shortly after 5pm yesterday (Sunday, Jun 1), to reports of a disturbance involving a number of teenage boys outside the Junction 32 Shopping Outlet on Colorado Way, Castleford.

It was reported that the group were banging on the windows of a bus. A man in his 50s, who had been a passenger on the bus, confronted the group and was then assaulted.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance involving a number of teenage boys outside the Junction 32 Shopping Outlet. | National World

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two boys aged 15 were arrested on suspicion of S18 GBH and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250307450.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.