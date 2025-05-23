Junction 32 Castleford: 'New look' Costa Coffee reopens at shopping outlet near Leeds after week-long refurb
Junction 32, Yorkshire’s leading outlet destination, has announced that its Costa Coffee store has reopened today (Friday, May 23), following a week-long refurbishment, which has given the coffee shop a new look and feel.
The fan-favourite coffee shop now boasts a refreshed store layout, complete with stylish design elements and a new layout to help make customer visits all the more enjoyable.
Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “Visitors to Junction 32 often love grabbing a delicious coffee or snack from our Costa Coffee, so we are thrilled that they’ll be able to enjoy an even better experience here at the centre.
“With great new seating, a streamlined layout and delicious new ranges, it’s the perfect pit stop when shopping at Junction 32.”
As well as the lovely new look, visitors to the centre can expect an expanded food offering including more freshly baked pastries - ideal for when you are craving a morning pick me up or an afternoon sweet treat.
Junction 32’s Holland & Barrett recently enjoyed a refit of its own, complete with a fresh and easy to navigate new layout.
