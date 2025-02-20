Tempest Road Beeston: Two plead guilty after armed police called to reports of 'men with machetes' in Leeds

Two men have pleaded guilty after armed police were called to an incident in Leeds.

Officers responded to multiple calls on Monday night (February 17), reporting a group of males “wearing balaclavas and brandishing machetes” along Tempest Road in Beeston.

Officers responded to multiple calls along Tempest Road in Beeston on Monday night. | NW/Google

Armed police were deployed and arrested two males at a property on Fillingfir Drive, Leeds, where officers also seized two machetes.

Sidney Fernandes, 21, of Cornmill View, Horsforth, Leeds, has pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place and was remanded into custody for sentencing on March 12.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also pleaded guilty to the same charge and was given an 8-month referral order.

