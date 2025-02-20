Two men have pleaded guilty after armed police were called to an incident in Leeds.

Officers responded to multiple calls on Monday night (February 17), reporting a group of males “wearing balaclavas and brandishing machetes” along Tempest Road in Beeston.

Armed police were deployed and arrested two males at a property on Fillingfir Drive, Leeds, where officers also seized two machetes.

Sidney Fernandes, 21, of Cornmill View, Horsforth, Leeds, has pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place and was remanded into custody for sentencing on March 12.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also pleaded guilty to the same charge and was given an 8-month referral order.