Armed police have rushed to a street in Leeds after reports of masked men with machetes.

Police responded at around 9.45pm last night (February 17) to multiple calls reporting a group of males wearing balaclavas and brandishing machetes along Tempest Road, Beeston. The males then rode away on an electric bike.

Police responded to reports of males brandishing machetes along Tempest Road, Beeston. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Armed officers were deployed and arrested two males at a property on Fillingfir Drive, Leeds, on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.

“Officers also seized two machetes. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 or online via 101LiveChat.