12 callous criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

Published 16th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are 12 of the criminals who have been jailed in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include drug dealing and dangerous driving.

Also sentenced this week was a knife-wielding thug who slashed a man across the face while robbing him of his electric bike.

Here’s the full court round-up, with 12 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

Tyrone Sealey, 24, of Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, was jailed for four years after admitting to dealing in cocaine dating back to February 26, 2022. The dealer was caught offering cocaine to an undercover officer in Leeds city centre, and later moved his illegal trade to northern Scotland. He is already serving a 63-month jail sentence for the Scotland offences.

Tyrone Sealey, 24, of Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, was jailed for four years after admitting to dealing in cocaine dating back to February 26, 2022. The dealer was caught offering cocaine to an undercover officer in Leeds city centre, and later moved his illegal trade to northern Scotland. He is already serving a 63-month jail sentence for the Scotland offences. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World

Bofta Gentian, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for 21 months after admitting offences in dealing in cannabis, illegally remaining in the UK and driving without a licence or insurance. The court heard that he fled from the authorities and was later caught driving on the A1(M) with a boot full of cannabis on December 19.

Bofta Gentian, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for 21 months after admitting offences in dealing in cannabis, illegally remaining in the UK and driving without a licence or insurance. The court heard that he fled from the authorities and was later caught driving on the A1(M) with a boot full of cannabis on December 19. | Getty/West Yorkshire Police

Brandon Jackson, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for 40 months after admitting three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The dealer claimed he was being bullied into selling drugs to clear a debt and was caught twice in as many weeks, despite being warned to stay away from Harehills.

Brandon Jackson, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for 40 months after admitting three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The dealer claimed he was being bullied into selling drugs to clear a debt and was caught twice in as many weeks, despite being warned to stay away from Harehills. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World

Glen Atchinson, 48, of Leatham Park Road, was jailed for 12 and a half years after he was found guilty of Section 18 wounding with intent. The thug knocked a man unconscious on July 6 last year, then stamped on his head leaving him with a fractured skull.

Glen Atchinson, 48, of Leatham Park Road, was jailed for 12 and a half years after he was found guilty of Section 18 wounding with intent. The thug knocked a man unconscious on July 6 last year, then stamped on his head leaving him with a fractured skull. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Jamie Clark, 34, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight years after admitting wounding with intent, robbery and having a knife in a public place. The thug slashed a man across the face while robbing him of his electric bike on November 7 last year when the victim had gone to withdraw money from the Post Office ATM in South Kirkby.

Jamie Clark, 34, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight years after admitting wounding with intent, robbery and having a knife in a public place. The thug slashed a man across the face while robbing him of his electric bike on November 7 last year when the victim had gone to withdraw money from the Post Office ATM in South Kirkby. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Jamie Fullalove, 23, of Westcombe Court, Wyke, Bradford, was jailed for five years and seven months after admitted two charges of dealing in Class A drugs. The dealer was caught selling drugs for a third time, after police became suspicious of a Peugeot 207 parked outside Nisa on Windhill Road, in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield, on June 10 last year.

Jamie Fullalove, 23, of Westcombe Court, Wyke, Bradford, was jailed for five years and seven months after admitted two charges of dealing in Class A drugs. The dealer was caught selling drugs for a third time, after police became suspicious of a Peugeot 207 parked outside Nisa on Windhill Road, in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield, on June 10 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/National World/Google

