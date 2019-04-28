Fire crews rescue police officer who rescued member of public from River Aire in Leeds

Have your say

WEST Yorkshire Fire Service has revealed more details of a dramatic river rescue operation in Leeds city centre on Saturday night.

A police officer who rescued a member of the public from the River Aire was then rescued by fire crews using a ladder.

Police called the fire service's control room at 8.08pm on Saturday to report that somebody was in the water and that police were at the scene.

Six minutes later, a member of the public called the fire service from the scene at Sovereign Street near Bridge End and the Brasserie Blanc restaurant.

A fire service spokeswoman, said: "We gave a padlock code for a locked throw line box to a member of the public to release the throw line and try and save whoever was in the water."

The spokeswoman said at 8.30pm fire crews sent a message to the control room stating: "Both casualties rescued from water.

"Police rescued member of the public and fire service rescued police using a ladder."

Both casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Fire crews from Leeds city centre attended the incident alongside two engines from Rothwell and Hunslet.

The member of the public and the police officer are not thought to be seriously injured.