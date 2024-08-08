Leeds: Two more men appear before court after continuing investigation into violent disorder in West Yorkshire

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 17:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men appeared in court in Leeds today after being charged as part of a continuing investigation into recent disorder in West Yorkshire.

Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent in Leeds was convicted at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 8), after being charged with causing racially and religiously aggravated harassment as well as alarm and distress through words.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Christopher Clayton, 66, of Station Cottages in Wakefield also appeared before court on Thursday charged with one offence of violent disorder in Rotherham and one offence of violent disorder in Merseyside.

Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent in Leeds was convicted at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 8).Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent in Leeds was convicted at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 8).
Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent in Leeds was convicted at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 8). | National World/West Yorkshire Police

He was also charged with seven offences of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of an article of police uniform.

Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 66-year-old was remanded in custody and he, along with Hoban, will appear before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on August 15.

West Yorkshire Police said it has made a total of 20 arrests since August 3, and that it will use “all the investigative tools available” to bring those involved in recent disorder to justice.

On Wednesday (August 7), five men aged between 16 and 31 were charged with offences including racially aggravated harassment, affray and intent to stir racial hatred.

Four of the men will appear before Leeds Crown court for sentencing on Friday (August 9) - with the 16-year-old male set to appear on September 4.

Related topics:LeedsWest YorkshireWest Yorkshire PoliceRotherhamWakefield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice