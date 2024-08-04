Leeds protest: Police confirm fight 'broke out' at end of demonstration near Millennium Square
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “West Yorkshire Police were in Leeds City Centre today (Saturday) for a protest.
“It is believed there was a total of around 400 people on the Headrow and the event passed off largely without incident with one arrest being made.
“As people were leaving the area, a fight broke out on Millennium Square between around 10 to 12 males.
“Enquiries are ongoing and police have made a handful of arrests in connection with the incident.
“Officers would like to thank all those who protested peacefully and allowed the wider public to go about their business unaffected.”