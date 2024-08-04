Leeds protest: Police confirm fight 'broke out' at end of demonstration near Millennium Square

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Aug 2024, 08:53 BST
Protesters gathered in Leeds city centre on Saturday (August 3), as pockets of disorder sprang up across the country in the wake of the killings in Southport on Monday (July 29).

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “West Yorkshire Police were in Leeds City Centre today (Saturday) for a protest. 

“It is believed there was a total of around 400 people on the Headrow and the event passed off largely without incident with one arrest being made. 

Police said Saturday's protests passed off largely without incident or arrest.placeholder image
Police said Saturday's protests passed off largely without incident or arrest. | Yorkshire Evening Post

“As people were leaving the area, a fight broke out on Millennium Square between around 10 to 12 males.  

“Enquiries are ongoing and police have made a handful of arrests in connection with the incident. 

“Officers would like to thank all those who protested peacefully and allowed the wider public to go about their business unaffected.”

