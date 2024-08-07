Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four men are set to appear before the courts this week to be sentenced after being convicted for offences such as racially aggravated harassment, affray and intent to stir racial hatred after days of unrest in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of people aging from 16 to 31 are set to appear before Leeds Crown Court in the coming weeks where they will face justice for their offences relating to recent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sameer Ali, 21, of West Park Drive in Leeds has been convicted of an affray offence and was remanded in custody for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Jordan Plain, Adnan Ghafoor, Sameer Ali and Jordan Parlour will all appear before Leeds Crown Court on August 7 having been convicted of charges in relation to recent disorder. | West Yorkshire Police

28-year-old Jordan Parlour of Brooklands Close, Leeds, will also appear before court, having been convicted of publishing written material intended to stir religious hatred.

Adnan Ghafoor, 31, of Spen Bank, Leeds, has been convicted of an affray offence and will remain in custody until sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joined by Jordan Plain, 30, of Broadway in Horsforth, who has been convicted of racially aggravated intentional harassment.

A 16-year-old male from Leeds who cannot be named due to his age will also appear before the court on September 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was convicted of using threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour with intent which is likely to stir racial hatred.

A spokesperson said: “Our warning to anyone thinking of getting involved in this type of criminality is clear - if you cause or incite violence, or commit related offending, you will face the full force of the law.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have also charged four people in relation to recent events, including Harvey Gardner, 20, of Queens Way in Kirkburton, Kaden Smith, 19, of Pollard Square in Manchester, Joe Levitt, 30, or Kingsway in Bradford and Anthony Levitt, 67, of Naburn Vourt in Leeds.

They are all due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court in the next couple of weeks for charged including assaulting an emergency worker, encouraging or assisting violent disorder, being drunk and disorderly in a public place and failure to comply with a Section 35 order.