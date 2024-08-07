First men convicted in Leeds after violent protests around West Yorkshire set to be sentenced this week
A number of people aging from 16 to 31 are set to appear before Leeds Crown Court in the coming weeks where they will face justice for their offences relating to recent disorder.
Sameer Ali, 21, of West Park Drive in Leeds has been convicted of an affray offence and was remanded in custody for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.
28-year-old Jordan Parlour of Brooklands Close, Leeds, will also appear before court, having been convicted of publishing written material intended to stir religious hatred.
Adnan Ghafoor, 31, of Spen Bank, Leeds, has been convicted of an affray offence and will remain in custody until sentencing.
They will be joined by Jordan Plain, 30, of Broadway in Horsforth, who has been convicted of racially aggravated intentional harassment.
A 16-year-old male from Leeds who cannot be named due to his age will also appear before the court on September 4.
He was convicted of using threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour with intent which is likely to stir racial hatred.
West Yorkshire Police said it would “leave no stone unturned” to bring those involved in the recent disorder to justice, and will use “all the investigative tools available to the force” to investigate offences.
A spokesperson said: “Our warning to anyone thinking of getting involved in this type of criminality is clear - if you cause or incite violence, or commit related offending, you will face the full force of the law.“
Police have also charged four people in relation to recent events, including Harvey Gardner, 20, of Queens Way in Kirkburton, Kaden Smith, 19, of Pollard Square in Manchester, Joe Levitt, 30, or Kingsway in Bradford and Anthony Levitt, 67, of Naburn Vourt in Leeds.
They are all due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court in the next couple of weeks for charged including assaulting an emergency worker, encouraging or assisting violent disorder, being drunk and disorderly in a public place and failure to comply with a Section 35 order.