The man is in his 40s and was taken to hospital for treatment, although his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 49-year-old man and 45-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and both remain in custody.

The incident took place yesterday at 10:31pm on Pontefract Road in Knottingley.

