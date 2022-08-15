The man is in his 40s and was taken to hospital for treatment, although his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
A 49-year-old man and 45-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and both remain in custody.
Most Popular
-
1
How to see Lancaster bomber and Spitfire flypasts near Leeds at Yorkshire Wartime Village
-
2
Caught on camera Leeds: West Yorkshire Police need to speak to these people urgently
-
3
Leeds councillor in plea for public help after reporting suspected drug house to police
-
4
Met Office storm warning for Leeds - when the stormy weather is due to hit and how long it will last
-
5
Leeds Olympian Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig reveal baby boy's name as they talk about parenthood
The incident took place yesterday at 10:31pm on Pontefract Road in Knottingley.
A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing as the Wakefield CID seek to establish the circumstances.