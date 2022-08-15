Two arrested after man has substance thrown at him in Wakefield

Two people have been arrested after a man had a substance thrown at him in Wakefield.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:19 pm
The man is in his 40s and was taken to hospital for treatment, although his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 49-year-old man and 45-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and both remain in custody.

The incident took place yesterday at 10:31pm on Pontefract Road in Knottingley. Image: Google Street View

The incident took place yesterday at 10:31pm on Pontefract Road in Knottingley.

A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing as the Wakefield CID seek to establish the circumstances.