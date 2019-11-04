Tributes paid to 'well-loved' grandad who died in crash outside Wetherby Racecourse

Family and friends have paid tribute to 65-year-old Adrian Scott (pictured) who sadly died in a crash outside Wetherby Racecourse

65-year-old Adrian Scott, known as Ady, was hit by a Mercedes outside the racecourse on York Road on Saturday.

He received emergency treatment at the scene but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Adrian's friend Lee Roberts, aged 52, is in hospital with serious injures after being airlifted from the scene.

The two friends were associated with Birstall Victoria rugby league club, where Lee coached the open-age team and Andy was a former physio for the club.

In a statement released today, Adrian's family said: “Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.

“We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene.

"Our thoughts and well wishes go out to Lee Roberts and his family at this tragic time.”

A fundraiser has been launched for Lee, who is now believed to be in a stable condition, to support him through the tragedy.

Lee is self-employed and it is hoped that the money raised will support him financially through what friends described as a "terrible and heartbreaking tragedy".

Police launch appeal for information

The driver of the Mercedes involved in the cash, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and later released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information to come forward.