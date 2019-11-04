Fundraiser launched to help man injured in fatal Wetherby Racecourse crash

Two pedestrians were hit by a car outside Wetherby Racecourse, one of whom has died (Photo: Google)

Lee Roberts, aged 52, is in hospital with serious injuries after a Mercedes ploughed into him outside the racecourse on York Road on Saturday.

The crash claimed the life of Lee's friend, 65-year-old Aidy Scott, who died at the scene.

The two men were associated with the Birstall Victoria rugby league club, where Lee coached the open-age team and Aidy was a former physio.

Lee is self-employed and a fundraiser has been set up to support him financially.

Niel Harnell, who launched the fundraiser on Sunday, said: "Waking up to the terrible news this morning that Lee and his friend Aidy had been in a terrible accident.

"Devastated to learn his friend has lost his life and Lee has what it sounds like has sustained life changing injuries and is critical in LGI.

"As a close friend of Lees and as work colleagues, I know it will financially hit him hard as he is self employed.

"I know this is the least of Lee's worries at the moment but lets at least take one worry of his mind in what is a terrible and heartbreaking tragedy."