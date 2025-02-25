18 meaningful photos of Morley shops and landmarks from the 1980s

2 . Morley in the 1980s

Fountain Street towards the junction with Queen Street, High Street, and South Queen Street ion October 1980. On the left is the Fountain Inn. On the right, shops on Fountain Street include Abbey House veterinary surgery and Morley Carpet Centre, with James Ashley, menswear, boarded up on the corner. Across the road is the Pavilion Bingo and Social Club. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net