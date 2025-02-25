18 meaningful photos of Morley shops and landmarks from the 1980s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

These fantastic photos rewind to show life in Morley during the 1980s.

They provide a sharp focus on the shops which a generation of bargain hunters will remember including those on Queen Street and High Street and Britannia Road. This gallery also features local landmarks including the Morley Market and the Trades Hall and Council Club. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Morley, Gildersome, Churwell and Drighlington LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Morley in the 1980s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Fountain Street towards the junction with Queen Street, High Street, and South Queen Street ion October 1980. On the left is the Fountain Inn. On the right, shops on Fountain Street include Abbey House veterinary surgery and Morley Carpet Centre, with James Ashley, menswear, boarded up on the corner. Across the road is the Pavilion Bingo and Social Club.

2. Morley in the 1980s

Fountain Street towards the junction with Queen Street, High Street, and South Queen Street ion October 1980. On the left is the Fountain Inn. On the right, shops on Fountain Street include Abbey House veterinary surgery and Morley Carpet Centre, with James Ashley, menswear, boarded up on the corner. Across the road is the Pavilion Bingo and Social Club.

Queen Street showing the Co-operative Supercentre discount superstore at the junction with Albion Street in March 1982. The building to the left, Society House, was built by the Morley Industrial Co-operative Society in 1957.

3. Morley in the 1980s

Queen Street showing the Co-operative Supercentre discount superstore at the junction with Albion Street in March 1982. The building to the left, Society House, was built by the Morley Industrial Co-operative Society in 1957.

The former Morley Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd. building on Albion Street by the junction with Queen Street, left. This listed building dating from 1899 is pictured in March 1982 occupied by Barclays Bank and Candyman tobacconists and confectioners.

4. Morley in the 1980s

The former Morley Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd. building on Albion Street by the junction with Queen Street, left. This listed building dating from 1899 is pictured in March 1982 occupied by Barclays Bank and Candyman tobacconists and confectioners.

This view looks west along Britannia Road in June 1983. The junction with High Street is on the right, followed by the Stump Cross public house.

5. Morley in the 1980s

This view looks west along Britannia Road in June 1983. The junction with High Street is on the right, followed by the Stump Cross public house.

Shops at the southern end of Queen Street, close to the junction with Fountain Street pictured in March 1982. On the left is Khalid Fashions and Mandy's Wool Centre, both of which occupy a building known as The Benefactory.

6. Morley in the 1980s

Shops at the southern end of Queen Street, close to the junction with Fountain Street pictured in March 1982. On the left is Khalid Fashions and Mandy's Wool Centre, both of which occupy a building known as The Benefactory.

