They provide a sharp focus on the shops which a generation of bargain hunters will remember including those on Queen Street and High Street and Britannia Road. This gallery also features local landmarks including the Morley Market and the Trades Hall and Council Club. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
18 meaningful photos of Morley shops and landmarks from the 1980s
These fantastic photos rewind to show life in Morley during the 1980s.
