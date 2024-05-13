Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous thug who tried to stab a pub reveller with a carving knife less than 48 hours after being released from prison was told by a judge that he appeared to “revel in violence”.

Kieran Kear was handed a new, extended jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court after he was deemed to be a danger to the public. Despite being only 20-year-old he has a lengthy criminal record for violent assaults, including stabbing a boy in the arm, hitting a former friend with a bat and purposely torching a building.

Judge Robin Mairs handed him an extended sentence of seven years and four months after he used the 10-inch knife to attack a man outside the Black Lion pub in Bramley.

He told him: “From everything I have read and heard, it’s clear you are capable of extreme violence and you are prepared to use weapons to inflict serious injury. You react with potentially fatal levels of violence. You revel in violence and take pride.”

Brown (pictured) was deemed dangerous by the judge after trying to stab a bystander at the Black Lion pub in Bramley. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

Kear admitted attempted Section 18 GBH, criminal damage, threats to kill, racially-aggravated provocation of violence, and possession of a bladed article in public. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster.

The court had previously heard that Kear had gone to the pub at around 8.30pm on November 23 last year, was angry and looking for man over a spat about a broken window. A restraining order was already in place to keep him away from him.

He briefly searched for the man, who was not present. The victim asked if he was okay, and he said: “Where the f*** is he?” Kear then left but began shouting abuse towards the landlady outside. The victim went outside and tried to calm him down, but was punched by Kear.

He then told him: “I will end your life.” He pulled out the knife and lunged at the man with a “full-force” stab. When the man turned to run back inside, Kear followed and slashed at him again, ripping his clothing.

Kear was arrested a short time later but became abusive to officers. He also spat in the police van. He told them he tried to stab the man because he should not have been “cheeky with him”.

Judge Mairs gave him the chance to complete a pre-sentence report, which he refused. A medical report into Kear read to the court by Judge Mairs highlighted a “lack of remorse” for his violent actions. It suggested he knew it was wrong but continued to feel “justified in his actions”.

Mitigating, Becky Jane said Kear has showed traits of personality disorder and added: “He does not want to engage in violence any further.”