Thug slashed bystander with 10-inch carving knife he took to Leeds pub
Kieran Kear attacked the man outside the Black Lion and when the victim ran inside, he chased him and slashed at him again, Leeds Crown Court heard.
The 20-year-old admitted Section 18 GBH and appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was being held on remand. He also admitted criminal damage, threats to kill, racially-aggravated provocation of violence, and possession of a bladed article in public.
Judge Robin Mairs offered him the chance to complete a probation interview report, to look into the cause of his offending and possibly reduce his sentence, but he refused.
Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed said Kear had gone to the pub at around 8.30pm on November 23 last year, was angry and looking for man over a spat about a broken window.
He searched for the man, who was not present. The victim asked if he was okay, and he said: “Where the f*** is he?”
Kear then left but began shouting abuse towards the landlady outside. The victim went outside and tried to calm him down, but was punched by Kear.
He then told him: “I will end your life.” He pulled out the knife and lunged at the man, jabbing him with the weapon. When the man turned to run back inside, Kear followed and slashed at him again, ripping his clothing.
Kear was arrested a short time later but became abusive to officers. He also spat in the police van. He told them he tried to stab the man because he should not have been “cheeky with him”.
The carving knife packaging was found and CCTV showed Kear holding the 10-inch blade. During his police interview he accepted having the knife. He said he wanted to go back to prison because his “mates were there”.
Mr Ahmed said Kear had 26 previous convictions, including robbery, theft, battery, arson and burglary. He was last given 36 months’ detention in a youth offender institute for violence and weapons.
Mitigating, Becky Jane said Kear has showed traits of personality disorder and added: “He does not want to engage in violence any further.”
Judge Mairs deferred sentencing until tomorrow, Friday, May 10, saying he had medical reports to consider before making his decision. He had warned Kear that he needed to consider his dangerousness, which could result in an extended sentence.