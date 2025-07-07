Breaking

South Parkway Seacroft: Three arrested after woman suffers head and face injuries in serious Leeds assault

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Three people have been arrested after a woman was seriously assaulted in Leeds.

Police were called shortly before 4pm on Friday afternoon (July 4) to reports a woman had been seriously assaulted on South Parkway, Seacroft.

Emergency services attended and a woman in her thirties was found with injuries to her head and face and was taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police were called to reports a woman had been seriously assaulted on South Parkway, Seacroft.placeholder image
Police were called to reports a woman had been seriously assaulted on South Parkway, Seacroft. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported suspects had left the scene on foot and enquiries were ongoing with detectives in Leeds to establish the circumstances of what took place.

“On Saturday evening, two females aged 34 and 37 and a 32-year-old male were arrested in connection with the assault. All three have since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference number 13250378614.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice