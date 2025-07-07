Three people have been arrested after a woman was seriously assaulted in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called shortly before 4pm on Friday afternoon (July 4) to reports a woman had been seriously assaulted on South Parkway, Seacroft.

Emergency services attended and a woman in her thirties was found with injuries to her head and face and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to reports a woman had been seriously assaulted on South Parkway, Seacroft. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported suspects had left the scene on foot and enquiries were ongoing with detectives in Leeds to establish the circumstances of what took place.

“On Saturday evening, two females aged 34 and 37 and a 32-year-old male were arrested in connection with the assault. All three have since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference number 13250378614.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.