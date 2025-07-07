South Parkway Seacroft: Three arrested after woman suffers head and face injuries in serious Leeds assault
Police were called shortly before 4pm on Friday afternoon (July 4) to reports a woman had been seriously assaulted on South Parkway, Seacroft.
Emergency services attended and a woman in her thirties was found with injuries to her head and face and was taken to hospital.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported suspects had left the scene on foot and enquiries were ongoing with detectives in Leeds to establish the circumstances of what took place.
“On Saturday evening, two females aged 34 and 37 and a 32-year-old male were arrested in connection with the assault. All three have since been bailed pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference number 13250378614.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.