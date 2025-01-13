Plans for new hospital at Leeds General Infirmary take 'pivotal step' forward as events to be held across city
Public engagement drop-in events are set to be held at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) and across the city to allow residents to have their say on the designs as part of work to secure full planning consent.
The plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital at LGI will include a new home for Leeds Children’s Hospital, a new adults’ hospital and one of the largest, single site maternity centres in the UK.
Designed to be more sustainable, the new hospital will be more efficient and effective to run as well as reducing the Trust’s maintenance backlog.
The plans also include the neighbouring Innovation Village, which will be developed alongside the new hospital to deliver more than 4,000 new jobs and £13 billion of economic benefit as a go-to destination for research, health tech and digital innovation.
The pressure is on to develop the new hospital as concerns over the condition of other hospital buildings are raised and fears over increased development costs mount - with the latest cost projection for the new hospital being made at £1.4b.
The first drop-in event was held on Monday (January 13) at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), and more will take place at the hospital and community venues over the next six weeks. The next one to be held will be at the Clarendon Wing at LGI tomorrow (Wednesday) from 10am to 2pm.
Patients, families and local communities are invited to take part and show their support for the new hospital by accessing information online or by attending a drop-in event where they can find out more about the urgent need for the hospital and support Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust’s plans to secure detailed and full planning consent.
Staff and information stands will be available at venues across the city until Friday, February 21, where members of the public can obtain updates about the trust’s plans as part of the process to secure detailed and full planning consent. In addition to staff and information stands being regularly located at the Jubilee Wing building entrance and Clarendon Wing building entrance at the Leeds General Infirmary site, staff and information stands will be available at:
- Thurs Jan 16, 12-5pm Pudsey Leisure Centre, Market Place, Pudsey, LS28 7BE
- Tues Jan 21, 12-5pm Armley Leisure Centre, Carr Crofts, Armley, LS12 3HB
- Thurs Jan 30, 1-5pm Holt Park Leisure Centre, Holtdale Approach, Adel, LS16 7RX
- Tues Feb 4, 1-5pm Little London Community Centre, Oatland Lane, Woodhouse, LS7 1HF
- Mon Feb 10, 12-5pm Morley Leisure Centre, Queensway, Morley, LS27 9JP
- Thurs Feb 13, 1-5pm The Old Fire Station, Gipton Approach, Gipton, LS9 6NL
- Weds Feb 19, 3-7pm Wetherby Library, Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6LL
- Fri Feb 21, 11am-3pm Kirkgate Market, Vicar Lane, Leeds, LS2 7HY
Mike Bacon, Director of the Building the Leeds Way Programme and New Hospital Project at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “This is a significant and positive step forwards in the delivery of our plans for a new hospital at Leeds General Infirmary.
“We want to offer our patients, their families and the communities we serve an opportunity to find out more about why a new hospital is urgently needed.
“Our plans for the new hospital are among the most advanced and ready-to-go schemes in the Government’s New Hospital Programme and we’re proud to be among the first trusts to take this positive step forward towards securing full planning consent. We have been ready to complete our design and start construction of our new hospital for some time, yet we have faced national delays.
“Whilst currently these delays persist, we are proud to be in a strong position and with the right Government and national New Hospital Programme support we could commence construction within two years. We’ve completed many of our pre-construction projects with further projects underway and have a cleared construction site.
“We secured Outline Planning Consent in 2020 for our much-needed hospital at the Leeds General Infirmary and will now be engaging with the public to support an application to secure full planning consent for the design and plans of our new state-of-the-art hospital and ensure we remain ready to go.”
